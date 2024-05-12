Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is not mentioned in the injury report for the franchise. He is set to participate in the highly anticipated Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Game 3 between the Wolves and the Nuggets proved to be a lifeline for the Denver camp, saving them from a 3-0 deficit. The Wolves currently lead the series with a 2-1 record but the Nuggets are the ones with winning momentum behind them.

It is an important game for both teams as the winner will have an advantage over the series. If the Wolves win, they will gain the upper hand and establish a 3-1 lead. Whereas if the Nuggets win, they will level the series at 2-2.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Wolves star Anthony Edwards has suffered a few injuries this season. A highlight-worthy dunk against the Utah Jazz on March 18 resulted in a dislocated finger for the 22-year-old star.

Edwards has also been dealing with ankle issues throughout the season. He suffered a left ankle sprain against the San Antonio Spurs on February 27. Before that, he suffered a sprain in his right ankle on February 2 against the Orlando Magic. In addition to the aforementioned issues, Edwards had to miss three games in November due to a hip injury.

Anthony Edwards' stats vs. the Denver Nuggets

Anthony Edwards has played 15 games against the Nuggets in his career. In those games the Wolves star has averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists against them.

This season Edwards has averaged 26.0 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds against the Denver Nuggets. The 22-year-old has delivered spectacular performances against Joker's team both in the regular season and in the Playoffs.

However, his performance in Game 3 did not meet expectations of fans accustomed to his usual level of play. Edwards scored 19 points in the last game in comparison to his higher 20s in the previous matchups.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets?

Game 4 of the Wolves-Nuggets Western Conference semi-finals series is set to tip off at 8:00 PM ET at Target Center in Minnesota on Sunday. The game will be nationally televised on TNT.

It will also be live-streamed for the NBA league pass and DirecTV subscribers. As for the audio-only broadcast of the game, the game will be covered on KFAN.