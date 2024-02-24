Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on Minnesota Timberwolves star's status (February 24)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is available and will play on the second night of the back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

The two-time All-Star played the Bucks in a rematch of their previous game on February 8th, which they won 129-105. However, this time around, the Timberwolves lost with a score of 107-112.

Despite the loss, Edwards had an impressive game with a team-high of 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He made 10 out of 27 shots, including 4 out of 12 from beyond the three-point line. However, his overall performance for the night resulted in a net score of -16.

The Wolves announced that Rudy Gobert sustained a sprain during the game and will be a game-time decision, with Jaylen Clark remaining sidelined indefinitely. Consequently, the team is anticipated to rely more on Edwards for the upcoming game.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

During the game against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 2, Edwards briefly exited the locker room in the first half, seemingly due to a right ankle injury incurred during play.

Subsequently deemed fit to continue, he returned to kick off the second half. Despite his effort, the Timberwolves were narrowly defeated 108–106. In this outing, Edwards contributed 22 points, a rebound, and five assists.

Despite the scar on his right ankle, he has not been sidelined due to this specific injury. His absences from the court this season, totaling three games, were all due to a hip injury he suffered in November.

Anthony Edwards stats vs. Brooklyn Nets

The All-Star guard has played for the Nets seven times in his career, going 3-4. He has averaged 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, including career-highs in each stat with 32 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

In their first matchup of the season, the Wolves beat the Nets 96-94, with Ant playing the co-star to Karl Anthony Towns. He notched 24 points, one rebound and three assists on 8 of 23 shots, including 3 of 7 from the deep.

His improvement this season has been noticeable amid his ascension in the team's offensive hierarchy, particularly taking over in clutch moments with his ability to knock down shots and put pressure on the rim with drives for dunks and layups.

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Wolves will host for the second consecutive night in their rematch against the Brooklyn Nets, with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports North Extra and YES for home and away coverage as part of the NBA's three-game slate.

Viewers can also stream the game live on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.