Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on Timberwolves star's status (Feb. 10)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is a doubt for the Cleveland Cavaliers game on Monday. The 23-year-old is an integral part of the Timberwolves set-up but is listed as questionable against the Eastern Conference leaders.

The explosive guard has been struggling with a hip problem and missed out on the convincing 114-98 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. Edwards has seemingly not recovered enough from the soreness and will likely sit out the Cavaliers showdown in Ohio.

Anthony Edwards has been an important part of the Timberwolves set-up since being drafted during the 2020 NBA draft. Taken as the No. 1 overall pick, the former Georgia guard has made three All-Star appearances, averaging 23.5 points in 353 games.

This season, the McDonald's All-American has stood tall even as Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle have struggled to complement him. In the Timberwolves' last 10 games, Edwards has started eight, averaging 32.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

In his last two appearances before his injury, "Antman" recorded 41 and 49 points against the Rockets and the Bulls, respectively.

How has Anthony Edwards fared against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and where to watch?

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves face off for the second time this season. Their first meeting in Minnesota on Jan. 18 saw the Cavs register a close victory.

In the seven-point defeat, Anthony Edwards recorded 28 points, five assists and three rebounds, but Donovan Mitchell's 36 points overshadowed "Antman." This loss to the Cavs was the Timberwolves' 20th of the season.

Despite Minnesota (30-23) only losing three games between their two games with the Cavs. the absence of Anthony Edwards will be a huge one. In nine appearances against the Ohio franchise, he has a respectable average of 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Despite Edwards' probable absence, fans can tune in to the game on Monday as two heavyweight teams clash in a cross-conference tie. The game is scheduled for tip-off at 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on the FanDuel Sports Network. Viewers can also stream the game on the Fubo TV app or by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

