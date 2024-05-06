Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Looking at 2x All-Star's status for Game 2 (May 6)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have listed Anthony Edwards as available for Game 2 of the Western Conference’s semifinals on Monday against the Denver Nuggets.

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a surprising 106-99 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 on Saturday night in Denver. This win shifts the home-court advantage to the Timberwolves. They now have the opportunity to extend their lead to 2-0 in the series during Monday night's second game.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Timberwolves have kicked off this playoff season with five consecutive wins, each decisively. Minnesota executed a strong strategy in the game's final moments, prompting the Nuggets to commit the kinds of mistakes they typically force on their opponents.

The onus is now on the Nuggets to adjust and keep an eye on Jamal Murray's calf injury. Murray has struggled with his shooting through six playoff games. Anthony Edwards has excelled during the postseason. He dominated in Game 1, scoring 25 of his total 43 points in the first half, showcasing his significant impact on the court.

Expand Tweet

Whenever Denver assigned double coverage to Edwards, he skillfully located open teammates who could take the shot. Notably, Naz Reid contributed significantly, scoring 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, which included two crucial 3-pointers.

The Timberwolves recognize Nikola Jokic's threat, as shown by the considerable attention he received from their defenders. Minnesota employed big men like Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid to guard Jokic, often sending double teams his way when he positioned himself in the paint area.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

During a third-quarter play in the Utah Jazz game on March 18, Edwards took advantage of a clear lane to the hoop, delivering a powerful dunk. This standout moment was highlighted when Edwards dramatically dunked over Jazz forward John Collins, energizing the crowd.

Expand Tweet

However, the celebration was short-lived as the 22-year-old shooting guard dislocated his finger during the dunk and had to grimace his way to the locker room for treatment. The two-time All-Star has battled ankle issues all season, often listed on the team's injury report. This was apparent during the Feb. 27 game against the San Antonio Spurs, where he accidentally twisted his left ankle while trying to dodge a screen.

In the 108-106 defeat to the Orlando Magic on Feb. 2, Edwards faced another challenge with his ankle. He momentarily left the game in the first half to receive treatment for what was suspected to be a right ankle injury. Throughout this season, he has been sidelined for three games due to a hip injury he suffered in November.