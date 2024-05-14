Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Looking at Wolves guard's status for Game 5 (May 14)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will be available for Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. The series has moved back to Denver.

After seizing the first two games of the series in Denver, the Minnesota Timberwolves appeared poised for the Western Conference finals. However, following losses in games three and four at home, they are the underdogs with odds of +140 to win the series.

While Anthony Edwards has continued to perform exceptionally, his teammates haven't provided much scoring support. In Game 4, Edwards scored 44 points, but Mike Conley was the next highest scorer with just 15 points.

Throughout the playoffs, Edwards has been outstanding, averaging 32.1 points per game along with 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

He logged 45 minutes in Game four, during which the Timberwolves outscored their opponents by five points. However, they struggled during the minutes Edwards was not on the court. He needs more support from his team if they are to win Game 5.

Minnesota Timberwolves struggled without Anthony Edwards

Karl-Anthony Towns, typically the second leading scorer, managed only 13 points on 5-18 shooting in the last game.

Towns is averaging 18.9 points per game this postseason. Rudy Gobert has been consistent, averaging a double-double with 11.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Mike Conley is contributing 11.3 points and 7.0 assists per game, while Jaden McDaniels is posting 10.4 points per game, but he has not scored more than 11 in any of the four games against Denver.

Off the bench, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are key contributors for the Timberwolves. Reid is averaging 10.8 points per game, while Alexander-Walker is scoring 9.5 points per game this postseason.

Kyle Anderson is the only other rotational player receiving significant minutes off the bench. According to dunksandthrees.com, Minnesota ranks 17th in offensive efficiency and first in defensive efficiency, maintaining the 22nd-fastest tempo in the league.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Throughout the season, Anthony has contended with multiple injuries. A spectacular dunk during the March 18 game against the Utah Jazz led to a dislocated finger for Anthony, necessitating medical attention.

He has also dealt with problems in his ankles, including a sprain to his left ankle on Feb. 27 during a game against the San Antonio Spurs and a right ankle injury on Feb. 2 in a matchup with the Orlando Magic. Additionally, a hip injury caused Edwards to miss three games in November.