Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Minnesota Timberwolves 2x All-Star's status revealed (March 7)

Following two days of rest, Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards is available and will play against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday on the road.

The Wolves snapped their two-game losing streak with a 119-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Monday. Ant came off the bench after missing the tipoff because he was in the locker room.

Edwards contributed 13 points, four rebounds and six assists, along with a steal, on 4 of 10 shooting. This included making 1 of 3 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves excelled in discipline, minimizing fouls (17), and capitalized at the free-throw line, demonstrating a significant advantage with a 26-free-throw disparity. The Timberwolves shot 75.7% from the line, compared to the Trail Blazers' 72.7%.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

The two-time All-Star suffered an ankle injury during the 114-105 win over the Spurs on Feb. 27, requiring assistance to get to the locker room after twisting his left ankle while making a quick cut to grab a pass.

Despite the injury, he staged an impressive comeback on the court, attempting a season-high 29 shots in a valiant effort to lead his team's charge.

This wasn't his only injury scare of the season. On Feb. 2, in a tight contest with the Orlando Magic that concluded in a 108-106 loss for the Timberwolves, Edwards briefly left the game in the first half with what appeared to be a right ankle injury, though he later made a return.

Edwards has missed three games due to a hip injury he suffered in November of this season.

Anthony Edwards stats vs. Indiana Pacers

The two-time All-Star has appeared in seven games against the Pacers, going 5-2. He has averaged 25.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He shot 46.7% from the field, including an impressive 46.8% from beyond the arc on 6.7 attempts and 79.4% from the free-throw line on 4.9 attempts.

Edwards finished the game with 37 points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals on 14 of 23 shooting, including 7 of 10 from three-point range, for a +17 net rating.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers?

The matchup between the Timberwolves and the Pacers will be broadcast locally on the Bally Sports Network, with Indiana providing home coverage and North covering the away perspective. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.