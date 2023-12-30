Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest update on NBA All-Star's availability (Dec. 30)

Anthony Edwards is the rising star of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he is one huge reason why the team is the best in the NBA Western Conference right now. They are about to host the Los Angeles Lakers on December 30 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The tip-off starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The television broadcast rights were given to Bally Sports North and Spectrum Sportsnet. Both feeds can be seen through an online live stream by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

It is seen in the recent injury report of the Minnesota Timberwolves that Karl-Anthony Towns is marked as 'questionable' to play as he is still feeling some pain in his knee. Jayden Clark is the only player marked as 'out' for this game, and he is expected to recover from his Achilles injury by mid-February.

Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are expected to play against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

The hip of Anthony Edwards has been his problem even last season and it has been bothering him again. Aside from the illness that made him miss back-to-back matches on November 11 and 12 against the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets, he also was not able to play against the New Orleans Pelicans a month later because of his back.

Because of the hip issues, Edwards' health has been closely monitored since he is vital to the Timberwolves' success.

Anthony Edwards stats vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves were able to pick up a win over the Los Angeles Lakers during their first matchup of the season with a final score of 118-111 at the Target Center.

During this game, Anthony Edwards was the best player on the floor, scoring 27 points for his team. He also had seven rebounds, five assists, and two three-pointers.

He got help mainly from Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while Rudy Gobert tallied 15 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks.

The Timberwolves capitalized on the LeBron James-less Lakers, but Anthony Davis kept them in the game with 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. Austin Reaves followed through with 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists coming off the bench.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are upcoming in this game carrying a 23-7 record, and they are coming off a bounce-back win against the Dallas Mavericks on December 28.