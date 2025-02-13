Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? Latest on Timberwolves guard's status (Feb. 13)

Anthony Edwards is available to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves matchup against the OKC Thunder on Thursday.

Edwards previously suited up for the Timberwolves' last game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, which ended in a 103-101 loss for Minnesota. He played over 37 minutes, leading the Timberwolves' losing effort with 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards was previously listed on the Timberwolves' injury report due to right hip soreness and was held out of Saturday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers as a precautionary measure.

Edwards was listed as questionable for Minnesota's previous game against the Bucks before being cleared to participate. He has appeared on the team's injury report throughout the season with various bumps and bruises, however, he stays resilient having missed just three games so far.

Anthony Edwards stats vs OKC Thunder

Anthony Edwards has played 15 games against the OKC Thunder in his career and won nine of them. He has averaged 20.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 steals across the games.

Thursday's matchup will be the Timberwolves and Edwards' second encounter against the Thunder this season. The three-time NBA All-Star recorded 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block in their previous meeting in January which concluded with a 113-105 loss for Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals in the 52 games he's played this season while shooting 44.6% from the field, including 42.4% from beyond the arc.

Ahead of the upcoming matchup, the Minnesota Timberwolves are seventh in the Western Conference standings with a 30-25 record and have won six of their last 10 outings. They are on a two-game losing streak following their home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the OKC Thunder lead the West with a 44-9 record and have won eight of their last 10 games. They are riding a seven-game winning streak and are coming off a 115-101 home victory against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Thunder-Timberwolves matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Target Center in Minnesota. It will be televised nationally on TNT, truTV, and MAX, and can also be streamed live on FuboTV and the NBA League Pass.

