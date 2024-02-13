Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on Minnesota Timberwolves star's status (February 13)

Anthony Edwards is expected to start tonight for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their second matchup of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers. Edwards has only missed three games this season. He's having the best season of his career as the Timberwolves try to stay atop the Western Conference.

According to Minnesota's latest injury report, only one player is set to miss Tuesday's game in Portland - Jaylen Clark. He is ruled out as he continues his recovery from a ruptured right Achilles tendon suffered in his final season at UCLA.

What had happened to Anthony Edwards?

Edwards had previously headed to the locker room in-game during the first half of the Timberwolves matchup against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 2. He appeared to have injured his right ankle while playing.

He was later cleared as fit and came back to start the second half of that match. The game ended with the Timberwolves losing 108-106. Edwards registered 22 points, five assists, and one rebound in the game.

Anthony Edwards' stats vs Portland Trail Blazers

Anthony has played 10 games against the Trail Blazers and has won five of them. He has averaged 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists against them.

The Ant is having his best season yet averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in the 50 games he has played. He is shooting 46.5% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc.

Tuesday's matchup will be the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards' second encounter against the Portland Trail Blazers this season. The Timberwolves dominated their previous matchup held on Jan. 13 in Minnesota.

The game concluded 116-93 in Timberwolves' favor, led by Rudy Gobert with his double-double performance of 24 points and 17 rebounds. Edwards registered nine points, three rebounds, six assists, one block, and one steal in the game.

Heading back-to-back into tonight's matchup, the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-16) lead the Western Conference table, winning seven of their last 10 games. They are riding a two-game winning streak after Monday's dominating win over the LA Clippers.

On the other hand, the Portland Trail Blazers (15-37) sit at the second-last spot in the Western Conference, winning just three of their last 10 games. They are dealing with a four-game losing streak after being defeated by the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

