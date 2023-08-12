Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs Slovenia - August 12th, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games

Throughout training camp and their early warm-up games, Anthony Edwards has proven himself to be a focal point of Team USA's offense, earning rave reviews. USA with face Slovenia in their latest tune-up game ahead of the FIBA World Cup, which is set to begin on August 25.

Team USA will be encouraged that Edwards will once again be available as the American National Team gets set to face the Luka Doncic-led Solvenia.

Recently, Anthony Edwards told Bally Sports that his job on the Team USA roster is to "score the ball," and that he's not interested in taking up a leadership role within the young roster.

"I can score the ball. I don’t care about the leader,” Edwards said. "That’s what I do, I score the ball. So, why would I come out here and try to do something else?"

In his last outing, which came against Puerto Rico, Edwards played 22 minutes, scoring 15 points. He provided athleticism, speed, and unpredictability to the rotation.

However, Steve Kerr and his star-studded coaching staff will be hoping Edwards can improve his efficiency from three-point range, as he went just 1-for-4 from behind the arc in his last outing for the team.

Nevertheless, it was clear that Team USA was featuring Edwards on the offensive end, as he lead the team in shot attempts, taking 13 in total and making seven of them. The next closest player was Cameron Johnson, who came off the bench to take 10 shots during the contest.

Anthony Edwards was recently added to Team USA's starting lineup

When Anthony Edwards was selected to Team USA's roster, it was initially believed that he would be providing a scoring spark off the bench. However, after impressing during training camp, and proving his ability to spearhead an offense, Steve Kerr and the coaching staff have taken the decision to move the Minnesota Timberwolves standout into the starting five.

Team USA's starting lineup will consist of Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram, and Jaren Jackson Jr. Kerr's team has a diverse and impressive unit to both begin and end games.

Recently, ESPN's Tim Bontemps shared his opinion that Edwards is the player that gives Team USA the best chance of lifting the FIBA World Cup trophy.

"He's got a chance to be the go-to guy on this team, which is really not what it has. I think it's a really well-balanced, well-constructed roster with versatile players across the board, and really no weak links defensively. But the one thing it doesn't have is that go-to guy.

"When this team needs ten points in the fourth quarter, that guy's going to go get them. And Anthony Edwards, to me, is the most logical candidate to do that. And if this team wins the gold medal, it's because I think Anthony Edwards is playing at that kind of level, and he's as good as anybody in this tournament."

Edwards could see his stock rise around the NBA if he's able to excel in a leading role on Team USA throughout the World Cup. Hopefully, the Timberwolves star can remain healthy and prove to everybody why he's one of the best young talents in the world right now.

