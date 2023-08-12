Is Austin Reaves playing tonight vs Slovenia - August 12th, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games

Austin Reaves projects to be Team USA's wildcard, capable of scaling his production in line with the role he's asked to undertake on a game-to-game basis.

This past season, Reveas emerged as one of the LA Lakers' most consistent and productive players. Now, Team USA will be hoping the young guard can replicate that form on the international stage.

Heading into the game against Slovenia, Austin Reaves has a clean bill of health and is expected to participate in the contest against a team led by MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

In his last outing for the USA against Puerto Rico on August 8, Reaves provided a reliable spark off the bench. In 19 minutes of playing time, "Hillbilly Kobe" provided 9 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds to help ensure Team USA's bench was keeping pace with their opponents while some of the starters took a breather.

Reaves can provide on-ball playmaking, as well as secondary scoring off the catch, rip-through, or as a ball-handler in pick-and-roll situations. As such, head coach Steve Kerr will likely look to utilize his versatility throughout the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which gets underway on August 25.

Steve Kerr has been impressed with Austin Reaves

During a recent interview with the press, Team USA coach Steve Kerr heaped praise onto Austin Reaves for what he brings to the rotation and what he's shown in training camp.

“Just feel, vision, awareness, and understanding of the game. The ball just goes to the right spot, the right cut is made. Austin made a play yesterday where he made a drive and kick; he was kind of behind the defense, and he worked completely behind the defense, flashed kind of in the middle of the paint, caught it and swung it through.

"He had feel; you have to have awareness to make a play like that. So connectors are guys who make those types of plays, and the game just makes sense, and you end up getting open shots.”

Austin Reaves has spent his young NBA career playing alongside two superstars (LeBron James and Anthony Davis) and has quickly proven capable of making an impact in a lessened role.

Reaves' ability to fill the gaps and morph his game into whatever the team needs has made him an invaluable member of the Lakers roster, earning him a contract extension as a result.

As such, Team USA will likely lean on Reaves during difficult spells throughout games, as energy and relentless aggression will surely play a big part in sparking some big runs for his team.

