Is Austin Reaves playing vs. Spain? August 13, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Tune-up Games

Austin Reaves should be available on Sunday night when Team USA continues its tune-up series ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup against Spain.

The USA vs. Spain will be the final game of a three-nation pocket tournament happening in the Spanish city of Malaga, and is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Reaves missed nearly a month of action just after the start of 2023 due to a hamstring injury. He returned to action on Feb. 7, just in time to witness LeBron James' historic performance that made him the NBA's all-time regular season top scorer.

Reaves has not missed a single game in all competitions since.

Austin Reaves looked solid vs. Slovenia

Austin Reaves played well for Team USA against Slovenia the previous night, tallying 10 points on 4-for-6 field goals including 2-of-3 on three pointers, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

He was actually the most efficient player from long range for Team USA in a game where they only went 9-for-33 from 22 feet out.

However, the struggles from three-point range hardly mattered, as they manhandled Slovenia (who were without Luka Doncic) 92-62.

With Doncic sitting out (not to mention Vlatka Cancar getting ruled out due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury) Slovenia was held to only 37.7 percent shooting while committing 18 turnovers in the blowout loss.

Team USA, on the other hand, was almost unstoppable inside, converting 30-of-46 from two-point range to set up the rout.

Up next for Team USA are Spain in the virtual final of the pocket tournament. Like Team USA, Spain also ripped Slovenia off with a 99-79 win on Friday night.

Santi Aldama starred for Spain with 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, making the Memphis Grizzlies power forward the key man here. Also to watch out for Spain is Juancho Hernangomez, who had 17 points and six rebounds against Slovenia.

