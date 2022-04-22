Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat are up 2-0 against the Atlanta Hawks in their first-round series in the playoffs. They have shown grit and performed at a high level in both meetings, giving them an edge over the Hawks going into Game 3.

Heat fans have been sensational since the beginning of the playoffs. They are now hopeful that the team clinches the championship title despite being written off by pundits. The team has given them bragging rights and increased belief since ending the regular season as the top seed in the East.

Adebayo has been somewhat quiet in the series so far as he has been nursing a left quadriceps injury. He has been performing in a more defensive role than he is on the offense. He has only managed to average 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Game 1 saw Jimmy Butler post 21 points and Duncan Robinson coming off the bench to lead the team with 27 points, having been fielded for only 23 minutes. In Game 2, Butler could not be contained as he registered a playoff career-high of 45 points.

What's Bam Adebayo's status in tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks?

The Miami Heat have their center Bam Adebayo listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks. His availability is only questionable due to a contusion in his left quadriceps. He was listed as questionable in Game 2 due to the same injury, but was fielded for a limited time of 23 minutes.

He will most likely feature in tonight's game to give the Heat a better fighting chance in hopefully winning the next two games to claim a sweep over the Hawks and advance to the semifinals. While the Heat have been able to win at home, a win on the road is just as important.

Tonight's game will put into perspective who will be journeying into the semifinals as the Hawks look to get a win tonight to build momentum. A first-round exit for the Hawks would be unacceptable for a team that went all the way to the Finals in the 2021 playoffs.

