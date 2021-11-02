Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? 2021-22 NBA season

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat is one of the best young big men in the NBA today. Adebayo continues to improve every year and it shows early in the season as the Heat are off to a great start with a 5-1 record.

Fresh off an Olympic gold medal win as a member of Team USA in the summer, Bam Adebayo has been aggressive on offense already and one of the best defenders in the league. He's averaging a career-high 20.6 points and 14.0 rebounds while leading the league in defensive win shares.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Through 5 games, players defended by Bam Adebayo are shooting 21.6% from the field 🤯



He also leads the league in defensive win shares with 1.3 Through 5 games, players defended by Bam Adebayo are shooting 21.6% from the field 🤯He also leads the league in defensive win shares with 1.3 https://t.co/4Ywq6d8x9l

While Jimmy Butler is still the main star of the Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo is a close second. The Heat had already signed Adebayo to a five-year, $163 million contract extension last season, making him one of the pillars of the team. If Adebayo and the Heat can stay healthy, they are dark horse contenders in the Eastern Conference.

What is Bam Adebayo's status for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks?

The Miami Heat have listed Bam Adebayo as questionable for the game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Adebayo is dealing with a bruised left knee injury. He played through injury against the Charlotte Hornets last Friday, but ended up missing the next game in Memphis.

Despite his injury status, Adebayo reportedly participated in practice in Dallas. There is a small chance that Adebayo will suit up and play for the Heat against the Mavericks, but it should be noted that he also practiced in Memphis and ended up as out. If Adebayo remains out against the Mavericks, Dewayne Dedmon likely gets the nod at center.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Bam Adebayo listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs. Mavericks with left knee bruise. Adebayo was able to practice today in Dallas.



As you already know, Marcus Garrett, Victor Oladipo and Max Strus all out for Heat tomorrow. Bam Adebayo listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs. Mavericks with left knee bruise. Adebayo was able to practice today in Dallas.As you already know, Marcus Garrett, Victor Oladipo and Max Strus all out for Heat tomorrow.

In addition to Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat have more players on their injury list. They are Victor Oladipo, Max Strus and Marcus Garrett. Oladipo is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered last season while Strus sprained his knee against the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Garrett is currently assigned to the G League because he is signed to a two-way deal.

How does Bam Adebayo's absence impact the Miami Heat?

If Bam Adebayo ends up missing his second consecutive game, the Miami Heat will miss his defensive presence. Jimmy Butler can surely defend Luka Doncic on the perimeter, but Adebayo's presence down low is very important. He is the anchor of the Heat's defense and they could use it against an offensive team like the Mavericks.

