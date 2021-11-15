Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Miami Heat are set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight in the team's final game of a challenging five-game road trip. After an impressive bounce-back victory saturday against the Utah Jazz, Miami will look to attempt to start a new winning streak if they can pull off a victory tonight against OKC. After starting out the year as one of the most impressive teams in the NBA, the Heat have dealt with a number of injuries during their road trip. Miami rushed out to an impressive 7-2 record on the season but have gone 1-3 in their last four games.

After a grueling road trip against some of the top teams in the Western Conference, Miami will now look forward to an upcoming slate of games that should help the team get back on the right track. It all starts tonight with a game against the Thunder, who currently sit with a 5-7 record for the year, including a loss yesterday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo has been a big reason for the team's impressive play throughout the year and he's continued to put up strong numbers across the board. Although the team struggled throughout their last four games, Adebayo has produced at a high level. During that stretch, Adebayo went on to average 20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game.

What is Bam Adebayo's status for tonight's game against the OKC Thunder?

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is listed as probably for tonight's game.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is currently listed as probable for tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Adebayo has been dealing with some knee soreness as of late, but has played in the teams' last six games since missing a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. In his most recent game against the Utah Jazz, Adebayo played 36 minutes and finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in a tough road win.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT That Bam to Tyler connection is on point today 🤝 That Bam to Tyler connection is on point today 🤝 https://t.co/NC4lhxZnjv

It's going to be a crucial upcoming part of the schedule for the Miami Heat. The team is currently 6-4 in their last 10 games and they have slowly started to slide back down the standings in the Eastern Conference. With a favorable slate of upcoming games, this will be an important time for the Heat to try to string together some wins and climb back up the rankings.

While Adebayo has been on the court, he's been the backbone of the Miami Heat's play on both sides of the floor. For the season, Adebayo is currently averaging 19.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. The 24-year-old big man continues to be one of the most impressive two-way centers in the NBA and he's currently shooting 50.3% from the field during the 2021-22 NBA season. After tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Heat will heat home for a pair of games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.

