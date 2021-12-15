Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Bam Adebayo has been dependable for the Miami Heat since the start of the season, helping them be a better rebounding team compared to last season. The Heat are currently ranked as the fifth-best team in the NBA Eastern Conference with a 16-12 record.

The Heat have started to struggle, losing three of their last five outings. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have been unavailable for a while, which is a valid explanation for their poor form.

Another significant absentee is Markieff Morris, who has been nursing a neck injury following an altercation with Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic earlier in the season.

Bam Adebayo's versatility is being missed, as the 24-year-old center provides almost the same level of protection on the perimeter following a switch. Although there is a chance that he will be dominated by Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid in the paint, the team stands a better chance on both ends of the floor with Bam available.

Heading into the game at Wells Fargo Center, fans will be eager to know if Bam Adebayo will suit up for the Heat once again.

What is Bam Adebayo's status for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers?

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots over the defense of Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat

According to the team's official injury report, Bam Adebayo has been listed as "out" for the game against the Sixers. It will be the eighth consecutive game he will be missing since he was first sidelined.

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA Bam Adebayo (thumb surgery), Jimmy Butler (tailbone) are both out for the Heat, as are Markieff Morris (neck), Caleb Martin (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (yet to play, knee surgery).



Tyler Herro is questionable with a quad contusion.

Bam Adebayo last played in the fixture against the Nuggets on November 29. There were clear signs of pain as the match progressed, but he successfully saw out the game, recording 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the 120-111 loss.

When will Bam Adebayo return?

Bam Adebayo had to undergo surgery for the thumb injury, and the team announced that although it was successful, he will need 4-6 weeks before making a return to action.

That is a long time for the Heat to play without their talented two-way center, but they will have to make it work with Dewayne Dedmond and KZ Okpala.

The earliest Bam Adebayo can make a return is January 12, 2022. If his recovery plan goes on without any hiccups, he will be good to go early next year.

How does Bam Adebayo's absence impact the Heat?

Bam Adebayo is an incredible athlete who gets the job done on both ends of the court. Although he is not as dominant as many would like, he does a decent job protecting the paint.

Bam is averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 18 appearances.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter "I do everything on defense, and I'm gonna walk out on that one."



Bam Adebayo makes his case for Defensive Player of the Year "I do everything on defense, and I'm gonna walk out on that one."Bam Adebayo makes his case for Defensive Player of the Year https://t.co/IrG6i6wiB7

In the ten games the Heat have played without Bam Adebayo, they hold a 6-4 record, including victories against the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls. While that is impressive considering the plethora of scoring options they have, both teams were also not playing at full strength.

It will be interesting to see how this Heat roster copes without Bam Adebayo in the mix.

