Is there a beef between Scott Foster and Chris Paul? Relationship between Suns star and NBA official explored

Chris Paul and NBA referee Scott Foster have long had a tense relationship. Most referees are not known by name. Oftentimes, when a referee’s name is known, it is because they made a mistake on a call during the game.

Foster is one of those infamous referees. He has a long history of being one of the more emphatic and showstopping referees in the NBA. He also has a long history with point guard Paul.

Paul and Foster’s history is even stronger in the playoffs. Paul’s teams had lost 13 straight playoff games when Foster was officiating. That encompasses games when Paul was with the LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder and Phoenix Suns.

The Suns and Paul broke their streak by winning Game 2 on Tuesday against the Clippers. Paul is now 3-17 in his playoff career in games where Foster is officiating.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Chris Paul had lost 13-straight playoff games with Scott Foster officiating until tonight. Chris Paul had lost 13-straight playoff games with Scott Foster officiating until tonight. https://t.co/F2mbYtf46l

Paul and Foster's beef history

The beef history dates back to 2008 when Chris Paul played for the New Orleans Hornets.

During the NBA bubble in 2020, Foster officiated Game 7 of the Western Conference first round between the Rockets and the Thunder. According to Paul, before the game, Foster reminded Paul that he refereed the Game 7 when Paul’s Hornets team lost to the Spurs 12 years ago.

Paul accused Foster of playing unknown mind games.

Paul’s Suns team also lost the 2021 NBA Finals in Game 6 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Foster officiated the series-clinching win for the Bucks.

Foster has issued multiple technical fouls against Paul during his career. Paul has previously accused Foster of biased officiating.

"Yeah, Scott Foster at his finest. You know what I mean? He just never fails,” said Paul. “I got a tech tonight. I'm over there with [referee Courtney Kirkland] saying, 'That's Scott, that's Scott,' and I got a tech. That's history there. He the man. That's who they pay to see."

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Scott Foster and CP3 after ending the 14 game losing streak Scott Foster and CP3 after ending the 14 game losing streak https://t.co/rngpVGkYSd

Paul made those comments following a regular-season game in 2018. The Rockets won, but Paul was issued a technical foul by Foster.

Foster is one of the longest-tenured and respected referees in the NBA. He has worked as an NBA referee for 29 seasons. He has worked 23 NBA Finals games.

