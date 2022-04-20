Is Ben Simmons playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? | 2021-22 NBA season

Ben Simmons was not available to help the Brooklyn Nets in their first game of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics. If he was available and playing to his potential, perhaps the Nets could have stolen the win.

The Nets will go into Game 2 at TD Garden one game behind and will be desperate to even the series. Kevin Durant was expertly marshaled in the first game of the series, praising the Celtics defense for doing a "good job of making him see bodies."

Although it is a seven-game series, the Nets would like to return to Barclays Center form Game 3 with a positive result. Going 2-0 down in the series will put a lot of pressure on the team.

It was a close tie last time out, even with Durant struggling from the field, as the Celtics took a 115-114 victory. If he turns things around, there is a decent chance they will win Game 2.

Meanwhile, Simmons is another player who could be impactful for the Nets. As they are scheduled to square off against the Celtics later tonight, Simmons' availability is a source of concern for fans.

What is Ben Simmons' status for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics?

The latest injury report reveals that Simmons is listed as "out" for tonight's game against the Celtics. He is recovering from a back injury that has kept him out since joining the Nets at the trade deadline.

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopB No real changes on Nets injury report tomorrow vs. Celtics in Game 2



Ben Simmons - OUT



Joe Harris - OUT No real changes on Nets injury report tomorrow vs. Celtics in Game 2 Ben Simmons - OUTJoe Harris - OUT

Footage of Simmons during practice has revealed that the All-Star guard is fit enough to dunk. However, the Nets medical staff are not confident enough to throw him in the ring.

When will Ben Simmons return?

There is no timeline for Simmons' return to the lineup. The Australian is yet to play a game this season and might be unavailable until the start of the 2022-23 season.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Here we go. BREAKING: Ben Simmons is targeting Game 4,5 and 6 of series with Celtics for his Nets debut, via ESPN.Here we go. BREAKING: Ben Simmons is targeting Game 4,5 and 6 of series with Celtics for his Nets debut, via ESPN.Here we go. 👀 https://t.co/An7jRxOTdt

However, it has been reported that he might be ready for a return by Game 4 in this first-round tie between Brooklyn and Boston.

How does Ben Simmons' absence impact the Brooklyn Nets?

No one has seen Simmons play with this Nets team, so commenting on how he fits in with the team would be out of place. However, it is no secret that he brings an edge defensively, which is something the Nets direly need.

On offense, he can help push the pace and reduce some of the heavy lifting Kyrie Irving and Durant have had to take on to create openings for the side.

