Is Ben Simmons playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Ben Simmons hasn't played for the Brooklyn Nets since his controversial trade to the New York-based franchise in January. Fans have been hoping that the guard will take to the court in the post-season ahead of the new season.

Sports analysts have suggested that the 25-year-old could be key to the Nets' success in the 2022 playoffs. Although at this point, the Nets would welcome any assistance they can get to put up a good performance against the Boston Celtics.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Ben Simmons is confident about playing with his new squad Ben Simmons is confident about playing with his new squad 👀 https://t.co/jqMRKbQLvm

The Nets are yet to win a game, having played two games in the first-round series against the Celtics. Both games have been on the road, and the Celtics have been victorious. Although both wins were close calls, the Nets have found it difficult to hold on to a lead and finish a game out.

It's been rumored that the LSU alumnus will make his debut in Game 3 of the series, which is tonight. We will discuss that in the next section of this article.

What's Ben Simmons' status for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics?

Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets walks on the court during halftime against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100

According to the NBA's official injury report sheet, Ben Simmons' availability for tonight's game remains unchanged. The Brooklyn Nets have listed the guard as out as he is still not ready to return as he continues to undergo reconditioning. Along with that, he is said to have a back-related sore.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons plans to make his season debut in Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday as long as rehab remains on course, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Simmons is set to play his first game since June 2021. Brooklyn Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons plans to make his season debut in Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday as long as rehab remains on course, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Simmons is set to play his first game since June 2021.

His return to the court will be sometime in the future, with its schedule unknown yet. Despite Kyrie Irving being allowed to play in away games, the Nets are yet to reap the benefits that come with that ruling. In their last outing, he was only good for 10 points, eight rebounds and an assist after being on the court for 40 minutes.

He showed up and showed out in Game 1, but his 39 points weren't enough to win the game for the Nets as the Celtics claimed victory with a clutch 2-pointer from Jayson Tatum. The Nets will be looking to secure two home wins to level the series and possibly advance to the semifinals.

Edited by Windy Goodloe