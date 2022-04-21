Is Bobby Portis playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? | 2021-22 NBA season

Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks are getting ready for their Game 2 matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee defeated the Bulls 93-86 in a hard-fought game on Sunday. Milwaukee will try to take a 2-0 series lead at home. Games 3 and 4 will be played in Chicago on Friday and Sunday.

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference. The Chicago Bulls are the sixth seed after ending a four-year playoff drought.

Although the Bucks have plenty of impressive players, Portis, a veteran forward, is a crucial component. Portis had 10 points, 12 rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes on Sunday.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is listed as probable for Wednesday night's playoff game against the Chicago Bulls. Portis has been listed as dealing with a right calf contusion, but it looks as if it would be a mild surprise if he's not able to suit up in Game 2.

Portis has continued to be a valuable asset for the Bucks since last year's postseason run. The veteran power forward is known for his energetic playing style and ability to contribute on both ends.

“No little injury like that is going to stop me from hooping. Never.” - Bobby Portis is listed as probable on the injury report for Game 2 tonight with a right calf contusion. He told us he will play tonight after today’s shootaround.“No little injury like that is going to stop me from hooping. Never.” - @BPortistime Bobby Portis is listed as probable on the injury report for Game 2 tonight with a right calf contusion. He told us he will play tonight after today’s shootaround.“No little injury like that is going to stop me from hooping. Never.” - @BPortistime https://t.co/Zd4HBjphtC

After a strong Game 1 performance, Portis would be a big help to give the Bucks a 2-0 lead heading to Chicago if he can play.

The seventh-year veteran averaged career highs of 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 28.2 minutes per game this season. He shot 47.9%, including 39.3% from three-point range. He made a career-best 59 starts in 72 games.

Portis, who is 6-foot-10, was the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year as a sophomore with the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2014-15. He was drafted with the No. 22 overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in 2015. He played four seasons in Chicago.

The Bulls traded him to the Washington Wizards in February 2019. He then signed as a free agent with the New York Knicks in July 2019. After a season in New York, he signed as a free agent with Milwaukee in November 2020 before the 2020-21 season began.

Portis has become a crowd favorite in his two seasons in Milwaukee, receiving "Bobby! Bobby!" chants and being known as "The Mayor of Milwaukee."

