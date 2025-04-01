Is Bradley Beal playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on Suns star's availability (April 1)

On Tuesday, Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal could start for the first time in over seven games as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Previously listed as out on the injury list, the former Wizard's guard's status has been upgraded to probable. Beal last appeared in the 107-96 loss at the Crypto.com Arena on March 16.

With the Phoenix Suns hoping to reach the postseason through the play-in, Beal's availability will be a massive boost. Eleventh in the Western Conference, the Suns are a game behind the Sacramento Kings, who occupy the final play-in spot. Facing the Californian team in their final game of the season, Phoenix will need to win their remaining fixtures to keep up with them.

In Bradley Beal's absence, the Suns have had a mixed bag of results, with four wins and three losses. The defeats, though, have come in their last three game, so they could use the former Florida Gator star's experience to churn out positive results.

Beal has faced difficulties in remaining fit this season, as he has struggled with a reoccurring hamstring injury. Playing only 48 of 75 games, the veteran could make his return on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.

His comeback will be at a crucial stage as the Suns head East for a final time this season on a three-game awaystead. Against the Bucks, Celtics and the Knicks, Beal's availability will be a huge boost.

Beal's return is uncertain, as he's listed as probable. Although his fitness is questionable, his availability will be a game-time decision from the coach.

Bradley Beal's performances so far and where to watch the game tonight

Despite missing 27 games with an injury this season, Bradley Beal continues to be an important player for the Phoenix Suns. In 48 games, the 31-year-old has started 33, averaging 32.2 minutes per game.

Beal is averaging 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. The three-time All-Star is shooting 50.5%, converting 39.5% of his attempts from beyond the 3-point line.

The Missouri native has has had stronger performances away from the Footprint Center, averaging 18.7 points per game, compared to 15.7 at home. Additionally, his shooting accuracy improves away from home, boasting a field goal percentage of 51.5% and a 3-point shooting average of 40.3%.

If Bradley Beal plays tonight, fans can follow him live on the TNT and MAX networks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Viewers can also live stream the game on the Fubo TV and the Max App or by purchasing the NBA League pass.

