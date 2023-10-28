Is Bradley Beal playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? Latest injury report from the Phoenix Suns (28th October)

Bradley Beal is yet to make his debut in a Phoenix Suns uniform, and it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer. The Suns will face the Utah Jazz for their home opener at the Footprint Center tonight as part of a three-game homestand. They take on the San Antonio Spurs in back-to-back matchups after the Jazz.

Beal is set to miss his third straight game, and there is no timeline for his return. He is dealing with lower back spasms, and fans are concerned about his health. The situation is eerily similar to the Brooklyn Nets' Big 3 from a few years ago, where the three stars - Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden - played less than 20 games together.

Back issues aren't easily resolved, and we could see him missing a lot of time. Ben Simmons dealt with back spasms and pain for all of last season despite multiple surgeries.

Beal did play for the Suns in the preseason in just two of the five games. He logged in 14 and 18 minutes against Detroit and Portland, respectively, and we didn't get to see the full might of the Big 3 with Durant and Devin Booker.

With Booker sidelined as well, Suns fans will have to wait to gauge their team's new core.

Bradley Beal opened up about wanting to go to Miami before Phoenix

Yuta Watanabe, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker against the Phoenix Suns

Before becoming a Sun, Bradley Beal expected to land in Miami with Jimmy Butler and Co. He was set to fly to South Beach and join the underdog team that made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but the deal never materialized. Eventually, Heat President Pat Riley had to decline.

Andscape reported on Beal's decision to join Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in Phoenix to form a new "Big 3" in the NBA. Once it was final that he would be leaving Washington, he mentioned that he was in conversation with multiple teams, including the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and a few more.

"My initial favorite was Miami. So we call Miami, Pat (Riley) said 'I'll go talk to Mickey (Arison) and figure it out,'" Beal said. "We hear back, it was Milwaukee, Knicks, Sacramento, Brooklyn a little bit. Out of nowhere I get a call, it's Mat Ishbia from Phoenix."

Beal added that in the initial conversation with Suns owner Ishbia, he thought Booker was getting traded.

"'You'll about to trade Book? How is that gonna happen? How is that gonna work? Eventually it came to a point where Miami said they just can't do it. And that was like a gut punch, like da*n, that was my spot. Out of nowhere, there comes a dark horse in Phoenix and their aggresiveness pushed me over the top."

As mentioned above, Bradley Beal is yet to make his Suns debut, so only time will tell if the decision to trade Chris Paul for Beal was a wise one.

