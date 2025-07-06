Is Bronny James playing tonight against Heat? Latest on Lakers sophomore's status after missing NBA Summer League opener (July 6)

The LA Lakers began their Summer League journey on Saturday in the California Classic but were without the services of Bronny James. Facing the Miami Heat in the second game, James isn't on the injury list and should be available for selection.

In their first game, the Lakers were beaten 89-84 by the Warriors at the Chase Center, with Bronny attending the game in street clothes. The Lakers did not provide any explanation for his omission and struggled to create chances without him.

Meanwhile, fellow sophomore Dalton Knecht had an underwhelming night, recording 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Two-way center Trey Jemison II also struggled, as he scored 0 points in 20 minutes while collecting 3 rebounds.

The best performer for the purple and gold was Cole Swider as the forward dropped 24 points during his 29-minute cameo, shooting 6-8 from the 3-point line. DJ Steward was another player who impressed, as he recorded 20 points and 6 assists.

With the Lakers set to play two games in the four-team tourney before heading to Las Vegas, many have speculated over the guard's omission. The most common theory suggests Bronny James won't be a part of the California Classic matches and will only play games in the Summer League to avoid injuries.

However, Knecht, a main roster player suiting up in Saturday's game, suggests otherwise. With no injury updates, Bronny should be available against the Miami Heat.

Bronny James opens up on putting in the work during the offseason and getting in "elite" condition

LA Lakers sophomore Bronny James will look to play a bigger role this season, as he continues to develop as an NBA player. In his rookie season, the guard made 27 appearances, recording 2.3 points, 0.8 assists and 0.7 rebounds per game. While oscillating between the G-League and the main roster, James will be looking to make a larger impact this term.

In an interview during a summer league practice session on Thursday, James opened up on the work he has put in during the offseason:

"For me, mainly just getting in elite condition. Being able to be disruptive on the defensive end and be aggressive on the offensive end. So, that's my main focus ... I'm running a lot, getting a lot of conditioning in, and then just staying on top of my diet, eating healthy. Um, being a professional. It's year two, so I got to lock in." (From : 2:35 onwards)

Despite his offseason work, Bronny James is yet to feature in the Summer League and will hope to make his first appearance on Sunday.

