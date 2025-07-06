  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Is Bronny James playing tonight against Heat? Latest on Lakers sophomore's status after missing NBA Summer League opener (July 6)

Is Bronny James playing tonight against Heat? Latest on Lakers sophomore's status after missing NBA Summer League opener (July 6)

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 06, 2025 10:49 GMT
Is Bronny James playing tonight against Heat? Latest on Lakers sophomore
Is Bronny James playing tonight against Heat? Latest on Lakers sophomore's status after missing NBA Summer League opener (Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers began their Summer League journey on Saturday in the California Classic but were without the services of Bronny James. Facing the Miami Heat in the second game, James isn't on the injury list and should be available for selection.

Ad

In their first game, the Lakers were beaten 89-84 by the Warriors at the Chase Center, with Bronny attending the game in street clothes. The Lakers did not provide any explanation for his omission and struggled to create chances without him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, fellow sophomore Dalton Knecht had an underwhelming night, recording 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Two-way center Trey Jemison II also struggled, as he scored 0 points in 20 minutes while collecting 3 rebounds.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The best performer for the purple and gold was Cole Swider as the forward dropped 24 points during his 29-minute cameo, shooting 6-8 from the 3-point line. DJ Steward was another player who impressed, as he recorded 20 points and 6 assists.

With the Lakers set to play two games in the four-team tourney before heading to Las Vegas, many have speculated over the guard's omission. The most common theory suggests Bronny James won't be a part of the California Classic matches and will only play games in the Summer League to avoid injuries.

Ad

However, Knecht, a main roster player suiting up in Saturday's game, suggests otherwise. With no injury updates, Bronny should be available against the Miami Heat.

Bronny James opens up on putting in the work during the offseason and getting in "elite" condition

LA Lakers sophomore Bronny James will look to play a bigger role this season, as he continues to develop as an NBA player. In his rookie season, the guard made 27 appearances, recording 2.3 points, 0.8 assists and 0.7 rebounds per game. While oscillating between the G-League and the main roster, James will be looking to make a larger impact this term.

Ad

In an interview during a summer league practice session on Thursday, James opened up on the work he has put in during the offseason:

"For me, mainly just getting in elite condition. Being able to be disruptive on the defensive end and be aggressive on the offensive end. So, that's my main focus ... I'm running a lot, getting a lot of conditioning in, and then just staying on top of my diet, eating healthy. Um, being a professional. It's year two, so I got to lock in." (From : 2:35 onwards)
Ad
youtube-cover

Despite his offseason work, Bronny James is yet to feature in the Summer League and will hope to make his first appearance on Sunday.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications