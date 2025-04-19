Is Cade Cunningham playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest injury update on Pistons superstar (Apr. 19)

Cade Cunningham is available to play for Game 1 of the Detroit Pistons' first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Cunningham was previously listed out for the Pistons' final regular season game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The star guard has had a week's rest and is expected to make his first playoff appearance on Saturday, as the Pistons made the postseason for the first time since 2019.

What happened to Cade Cunningham?

Cade Cunningham was dealing with a patellar tendinopathy on his left knee that kept him out of the Pistons' final regular season game. Not long before that injury, he had also dealt with a left calf contusion that put him on a 6-game hiatus from the third week of March to the first week of April.

Cunningham has seemingly recovered from the injuries and will suit up for the Pistons as they look to win their first postseason game since 2008. He has been key to Detroit's breakout season, and his availability is crucial for their hopes of defeating the Knicks.

Cade Cunningham stats vs New York Knicks

Cade Cunningham has played nine games against the New York Knicks in his career and has won three of them, averaging 25.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

Cunnigham and the Pistons faced the Knicks four times in the 2024-25 regular season. The NBA All-Star averaged 30.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists as Detroit secured a 3-1 record against New York in their season series, winning their final three encounters.

Across the 70 games he played in the regular season, Cunningham averaged 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 46.9% from the field, including 35.6% from beyond the arc.

The Detroit Pistons finished sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 44-38 record and lost their final two games. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks clinched the third seed with a 51-31 record and concluded the regular season with a win.

How to watch Game 1 of Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks?

Game 1 of the Pistons-Knicks first-round playoff series is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. It will be televised nationally on ESPN and can also be streamed live on FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

