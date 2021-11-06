Is Cameron Payne playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns have missed the services of Cameron Payne since their victory over the 2019 NBA champions LA Lakers in their second game. Payne suffered a right hamstring injury that has forced him out, although multiple recent events suggest that a return might just be around the corner.

The Phoenix Suns have relied on the likes of Elfrid Payton and Landry Shamet to provide points off the bench. Their all-star guard pairing of Chris Paul and Devin Booker has started the season brightly. Payne started just one of the 60 games he featured in for the Phoenix Suns last season, averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 assists while shooting at over 44% from the three-point zone. In this article, we look at his chances of starting the game against the Atlanta Hawks later tonight.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Cameron Payne (hamstring) remains questionable while Deandre Ayton (leg) isn't on the injury report for tomorrow's game against Hawks. #Suns Cameron Payne (hamstring) remains questionable while Deandre Ayton (leg) isn't on the injury report for tomorrow's game against Hawks. #Suns

What is Cameron Payne’s status for tonight's game against Portland Trail Blazers?

In a nutshell, Cameron Payne is not expected to feature in the match against the Portland Trail Blazers. He has registered progress in his rehabilitation in recent days and was part of the Suns’ training recently. Coach Monty Williams claimed Payne was nearing a return but did not provide any date with respect to his return.

Regardless, Cameron Payne has again been listed as questionable for the match and can be expected to sit out for a couple more games.He recently also posted a tweet earlier today claiming that he "woke up feeling better." While Payne is not expected to feature against the Trail Blazers, a return looks to be near.

Cameron Payne @campayne Woke up feeling good gang! How y’all? Woke up feeling good gang! How y’all?

When will Cameron Payne return?

Apart from his coach claiming that Payne is nearing a return, he himself posted a tweet recently claiming that he felt better. While this does not mean that he will feature against the Trail Blazers, various reports suggest that Payne might be fit enough to play against the Sacramento Kings on 9th.

Hence, while there is no official date with respect to his return having been announced, the guard can be expected to feature in the upcoming matches.

