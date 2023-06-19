Is Chris Paul a free agent? Finding out more about the veteran PG

Chris Paul's tenure with the Phoenix Suns will end on draft night when trades become official. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns are finalizing a deal to send Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple-second rounders, and pick swaps to Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal.

The two teams are still working on the framework of the deal. The Wizards could re-route Paul and his former team, the LA Clippers are reportedly interested in acquiring the veteran point guard.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. https://t.co/0lQrSh370q

Paul is owed $30.8 million this season. If the Wizards or the team he gets traded to waive him before June 28th, 2023, CP3 will be a free agent and earn $15.8 million as part of that process since his contract is partially guaranteed this season.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Part of the reason for holding up full completion on the Wizards-Suns trade will be to allow Washington to field offers from third teams that would give Chris Paul a chance to land with a contender, sources tell ESPN. Part of the reason for holding up full completion on the Wizards-Suns trade will be to allow Washington to field offers from third teams that would give Chris Paul a chance to land with a contender, sources tell ESPN.

Fans were unsure about his free agency, but Chris Paul isn't a free agent yet. The potential Hall of Famer will be a free agent only if he gets cut by the Wizards or the team that trades for him. Paul will likely have a bevy of suitors if he enters free agency.

His $30.8 million contract for next season is a stumbling block for contenders that may be interested in his services as teams prepare to limit their spending due to the new CBA rules.

Chris Paul's injury history and recent decline due to age make his $30.8 million contract expensive at this stage. It wouldn't be a surprise to see a team potentially cut and re-sign him or stretch it and break his contract into a smaller sum annually.

Chris Paul had a stellar run with Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul failed to lead the Phoenix Suns to a championship, but he was largely responsible for turning them into contenders. The Suns were a lottery team for a decade before he arrived in 2020. Paul didn't just lead the Suns to the playoffs in his first year but to the NBA Finals, their first since 1993.

Ben Stinar @BenStinar Phoniex Suns before Chris Paul arrived



2011 Missed Playoffs

2012 Missed Playoffs

2013 Missed Playoffs

2014 Missed Playoffs

2015 Missed Playoffs

2016 Missed Playoffs

2017 Missed Playoffs

2018 Missed Playoffs

2019 Missed Playoffs

2020 Missed Playoffs

He was in the running for MVP. The veteran guard helped accelerate the development of the team's young players like Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges. Paul set the culture for the team to become successful in the coming years and an attractive landing spot for top trade candidates and free agents.

After adding Kevin Durant at the last trade deadline, the Suns have made the scoop for a coveted guard like Bradley Beal. Paul laid the foundation for the team to do that. Unfortunately, he couldn't be a part of their core moving forward, but that's how the business works in the NBA.

