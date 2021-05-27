Is Chris Paul playing tonight against the LA Lakers in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs?

Phoenix Suns fans will be hoping for Chris Paul’s availability in game 3 of their NBA playoff series against the LA Lakers. Paul sustained a shoulder injury early in the second quarter in game 1. Paul tried to challenge LeBron James for the ball near the paint but landed awkwardly, clutching his shoulder. He played the rest of the game in pain and was visibly affected during game 2 as well.

Chris Paul was shaken up after this play and headed to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/qvr79pSG1J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2021

In this article, we look at whether Chris Paul will be available to play against the LA Lakers in game 3 of the playoff series.

NBA Playoffs 2021: Is Chris Paul playing tonight against the LA Lakers in Game 3?

Paul has been listed as injured for game 3 against the LA Lakers, but is expected to feature. Paul was in pain in game 2 as well, and could only manage 23 minutes. He converted 2 of his 5 2-pointers and finished with 6 points. The LA Lakers ended up posting a comfortable victory but would have been in trouble if they were up against a fully-fit Paul.

The Suns are listing Chris Paul on their injury report for Game 3 after not doing so for Game 2. They are only describing his injury as a shoulder contusion.



The Lakers, meanwhile, say they have no injuries to report. — We Believe Faigen (@hmfaigen) May 27, 2021

After game 2, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams said the following about Paul’s fitness:

“We're hopeful that it'll get better over the next 48 hours."

Paul had been allowed to play in game 1 after the injury as the medical staff had apparently told Williams that he cannot “hurt his shoulder any worse.” The point-guard had apparently haerd a “crack” while going down.

The Phoenix Suns have been tight-lipped about Chris Paul’s injury status, but Chris Paul is expected to take part in the crucial game 3 of the series. Paul has traditionally had bad luck with injuries, especially towards the playoffs. Most famously, he suffered a hamstring injury in game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors. The Houston Rockets lost both games in his absence and squandered a 3-2 lead to get knocked out.

Chris Paul is an integral part of the Phoenix Suns' lineup.

Regardless, the Phoenix Suns are still very much in contention and will be hoping that Chris Paul can play an important role in the upcoming matches. In game 2, Devin Booker produced a spirited performance despite going at just over 41% from the field and top-scored for the Suns.