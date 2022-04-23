Is Clint Capela playing tonight against the Miami Heat? | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Clint Capela has been an integral part of the Atlanta Hawks since joining the franchise in 2020. The 27-year-old led Atlanta to the playoffs in his debut season after the franchise missed the postseason for three consecutive seasons under coaches Mike Budenhozer and Lloyd Pierce.

The playoffs for the Hawks without Capela have been a horror show. The Hawks got blown out of their first two first-round games against the Miami Heat, falling 115-91 on Sunday and 115-105 on Tuesday. Last season, he led them to the Eastern Conference finals. Atlanta was only defeated by the eventual NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

In Game 2, Trae Young, Atlanta's star guard, had a better performance, posting 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic was good for 29 points coming off the bench.

What's Clint Capela's status in tonight's game against the Miami Heat?

Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets battle for a rebound on December 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela has been listed as out for Friday night's game against the Miami Heat in Atlanta. The 2021 rebound champion suffered a hyper-extended right knee injury in the play-in tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers and hasn't played since.

His absence has been detrimental to the Hawks in the series. Atlanta is two losses away from exiting the playoffs. With Friday night being the first home game of the series for Atlanta, Hawks fans are hoping their team can get back in the series. Game 4 is on Sunday in Atlanta

While this might seem like a longshot for the Hawks, a comeback from an 0-2 deficit wouldn't be uncommon. Trae Young and the Hawks will be facing tremendous pressure coming into Friday night's game.

It will be interesting to see how coach Nate McMillan sets up the team on Friday night for a must-win game.

Capela is in his eighth season in the NBA. He played his first six seasons with the Houston Rockets, who selected him with the No. 25 pick in the 2014 draft.

Capela, who is 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, averaged 11.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season. He led the NBA with a career-high 14.3 ppg last season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein