Is Clint Capela playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals?

Despite an emphatic game-four win over the Milwaukee Bucks, there was reasonable worry for the Atlanta Hawks after the matchup. Clint Capela was added to their injury report ahead of game five on Thursday night. He joins fellow Hawks star Trae Young as questionable for the contest after Young was unable to compete in the 110-88 win on Tuesday.

Capela's injury status stems from being inadvertently hit in the eye in the closing minutes of Tuesday's encounter. The Hawks center left the court and did not return as his teammates saw off the victory.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Milwaukee:



Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Probable

Clint Capela (right eye inflammation): Questionable

Trae Young (right foot bone bruise): Questionable



Brandon Goodwin: Out

De’Andre Hunter: Out pic.twitter.com/IS5NCOz39g — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 30, 2021

Why Clint Capela is so important to the Atlanta Hawks against the Milwaukee Bucks

Clint Capela rises up to block a shot against the New York Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks' run to the Eastern Conference Finals has been improbable, yet not hugely surprising after their imperious string of performances in the second half of the season. Nate McMillan has transformed the team and they are now just two wins away from making their first NBA Finals appearance since 1961.

They have a variety of scoring options throughout the team, including star big man and the league's leading rebounder, Clint Capela. During the regular season, the 27-year-old ripped down 14.3 boards per contest and is so far averaging 11.5 in the playoffs. He continues to put up a double-double every night, despite the Hawks having faced some of the stiffest defensive units in the NBA.

Clint Capela is a reliable shooter, scoring over 60% of field-goal efforts. The Atlanta Hawks have plenty of players who can shoot from deep, therefore his role predominantly involves dominating the paint and defending down low. He has also shown he can compete with the likes of Trae Young for theatrical shots though and be successful.

So far, Clint Capela has had a very respectable defensive rating of 107.2 in the postseason. Against the Milwaukee Bucks in their opening four games, his defense has been even better at 105.4 against the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. So losing him for a crucial game five in Milwaukee could be devastating for the Atlanta Hawks, who are looking to capitalize on the fact that Antetokounmpo may also miss the matchup.

Despite his age, Clint Capela already has vast experience in the playoffs, making the Western Conference Finals twice with the Houston Rockets. His rebounding ability is irreplaceable for the Atlanta Hawks, especially playing against a side who have so far averaged the most boards in the playoffs. Should Capela's injury force him to miss out, McMillan may have to look to rookie center Onyeka Okongwu, who played 15 minutes on Tuesday, registering seven points and three rebounds.

