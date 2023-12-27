Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest update on 7-time NBA All-Star's availability (Dec. 25)

Damian Lillard is not on the injury list for the Milwaukee Bucks and will be available to play against the Brooklyn Nets.

Damian Lillard delivered an impressive performance despite the team's loss on December 25. Lillard concluded the game with 32 points, shooting 10-21 from the field, 4-13 from beyond the arc, and 8-9 from the free-throw line. In addition to scoring, he contributed eight assists and one steal during his 38 minutes on the court.

Although the Bucks' seven-game winning streak ended on Christmas Day, Lillard, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, scored 32 points each. He has sustained an impressive average of 31.2 points, 4.8 three-pointers, and 7.1 assists over the last six games. His defensive prowess is also notable, with an average of 1.3 steals during this impressive stretch.

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard has been managing injuries since joining the Milwaukee Bucks. He missed a game on November 11 due to a leg injury.

Although he has been playing in several consecutive games since then, The Bucks are diligently monitoring Lillard's injuries, demonstrating a proactive approach to ensure the longevity of his career. This careful oversight reflects the team's commitment to safeguarding their investment in him and making it worthwhile.

As of the latest update on December 26, he was not listed on the injury report, indicating that he was expected to play in the upcoming game.

Damian Lillard's stats vs the Brooklyn Nets

Throughout his career, Damian Lillard has maintained an impressive performance record against the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists in the 20 games he has played against them.

In his last 10 games against the Nets, he has averaged 29.9 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds.

Damian Lillard's unyielding play: A season of sacrifice and triumph with the Bucks

Damian Lillard's trade to the Milwaukee Bucks in September 2023 surprised many, but it has already shown potential for the team. In a spectacular Milwaukee debut against the 76ers, Lillard set a franchise record by scoring an impressive 39 points. Since then, he has consistently proven to be a valuable asset to the team, showcasing his scoring prowess and significantly impacting the court.

The pairing of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo can be lethal if they can learn to work together. Lillard has acknowledged that Antetokounmpo is a better player than he is and is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

The Bucks paid a heavy price to acquire Lillard, but it may be worth it if it leads to a championship. Lillard's offensive prowess and playmaking abilities make him a valuable addition to the team, and he has already shown glimpses that he can work well with Antetokounmpo.