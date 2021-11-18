Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? | 2021-22 NBA season

To the surprise of fans and media alike, Damian Lillard has had quite a poor start to the season by his standards.

The Damian Lillard-led Portland Trail Blazers currently have a 7-8 record, which sees them at 9th place in the NBA Western Conference. They will go head-to-head against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at the Moda Center. The Blazers are coming into tonight's game with a win against the Toronto Raptors and will be looking to capitalize on that momentum.

Having missed the loss to the Denver Nuggets due to a lower abdominal injury, Damian Lillard was available for the win against the Raptors. He registered 24 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, and a block in 40 minutes of play. He led the Blazers in assists and steals while he was second in points behind CJ McCollum.

Damian Lillard has recorded an average of 20.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists in 14 games played for the Blazers in the new season. While this has been a slow season for him so far, he leads the team in assists, 2-points, and places second in points per game.

Damian Lillard is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers sits on the bench before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on November 14, 2021, in Denver, Colorado.

Damian Lillard's availability has been announced as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. It looks like he is not entirely out of the woods from the lower abdominal pain that saw him miss the game against the Nuggets.

Aside from Damian Lillard, Norman Powell has also been announced as questionable for tonight's game due to a sprained left ankle. The small forward leads the team in free throws and places third in points per game. With two of Blazers' regular starters deemed questionable, tonight's game might seem like an uphill task against the 2nd placed team in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on November 09, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

The Chicago Bulls have won 10-of-14 games played and will be looking to make tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers their 11th win of the season.

Even with Damian Lillard said to be questionable, coach Chauncey Billups might still have him take the court for the Blazers, but possibly for a limited time.

The Blazers need a win and knowing that getting past the Bulls is no small task, if Damian Lillard is cleared by the medical team, he will suit up for the Blazers tonight. Our prediction is that the point guard will feature in tonight's game against the Bulls.

