Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the LA Lakers? Latest on Bucks superstar's availability (March 13)

Damian Lillard is one of the key players for the Milwaukee Bucks as they try to hold on to the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Lillard is dealing with right groin soreness and was listed as probable on the Bucks’ injury report ahead of their game against the LA Lakers on Thursday.

Based on the probable designation, Lillard should suit up for Milwaukee unless things get worse before tipoff. He was listed with the same injury concern ahead of the game against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. He was, however, cleared to play.

He struggled in the game, though, shooting just 4-for-14 for 15 points and 11 assists as the Bucks lost 115-114.

The Bucks are going through a key stretch of games, as holding onto the fourth spot in the standings would secure home-court advantage for at least the first round of the playoffs.

Besides Lillard’s issue, the Bucks are also keeping an eye on the fitness of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is probable for Thursday’s game with a calf injury. Chris Livingston is also questionable with an illness, while Tyler Smith is doubtful with a back issue.

How has Damian Lillard fared against LA Lakers?

Damian Lillard played for the Portland Trail Blazers for 11 years before moving base to Milwaukee. Overall, he has played the Lakers in 37 times in the regular season. His teams have typically dominated LA in those games with a 24-13 record.

Lillard was prolific on a personal level as well, averaging 28.5 points, 7.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in those matchups.

This will be the Bucks’ first game against the Lakers this season. When they last played on Mar. 26, 2024, LA got a 128-124 win. Despite having 27 points in the game, Damian Lillard struggled as he shot just 9-for-29, including 3 of 14 from the 3-point line.

How and where to watch LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

The LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The game will be broadcasted nationally on TNT and truTV.

The game will also air locally on Spectrum SportsNet in the Los Angeles area. Fans can also stream the game live on MAX, NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

