Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on Milwaukee Bucks star's status (February 15)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is listed as probable for their inaugural season series matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

It is unclear as of the time of writing whether Lillard will play. However, his tag as probable means he is expected to play as he has throughout February.

Lillard struggled in the Bucks' 97-123 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday, shooting only 5 of 14 from the field (35.7%) and 2 of 7 from the 3-point line (28.6%), finishing the game with a net rating of -25.

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard reportedly jerked his ankle against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 3. Despite that, he was able to finish the game. He was available for the second night of the back-to-back against the Utah Jazz while on the injury report for his ankle.

However, Lillard worsened his ankle on a dunk attempt at the start of the third quarter when he mistimed his landing, which bothered him the rest of the game until Doc Rivers took him out.

Lillard scored eight points in the second half, shooting 37.5% from the field and 20% from the 3-point line. He missed the next two games before returning against the Charlotte Hornets.

Damian Lillard stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Damian Lillard has played the Grizzlies 34 times as a player for the Portland Trail Blazers, going 15-19.

He has averaged 22.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. His career-high of 42 points, along with eight rebounds and 10 assists, came on Feb. 1, 2023, and included five 3-pointers.

This will be Lillard's first matchup against the Grizzlies as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. In his tenure with the Blazers, he was the primary target for the defense to focus on.

However, with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup, Lillard will become the second target for defenses, providing him space to operate on the floor due to Antetokounmpo's ability to screen and roll.

This will also be a vital game for the Bucks to win before the All-Star break, as they have struggled under new coach Doc Rivers, going 3-6 and 1-4 on the road. Lillard's availability and performance will most likely determine the outcome of the game.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

The game between the Bucks and the Grizzlies will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at the FedEx Forum in Memphis and will be nationally broadcast on TNT.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which grants viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.