Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on the Milwaukee Bucks star's status (February 8)

Damian Lillard is listed in the injury report as questionable as the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Milwaukee on Thursday (Feb. 8). His participation will be a game-time decision.

Lillard was not played in the Bucks' previous game against the Phoenix Suns due to an ankle sprain, which they lost 106-114.

What had happened to Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard is dealing with a left ankle sprain. He has been on the injury report for it since after Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks in which Lillard scored 30 points to add to Giannis Antetokounmpo's 48 to secure the win for the Bucks.

Though Lillard was listed in the Bucks' injury report as questionable for Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz, Damian was later cleared and played 38 minutes. That may have created a roadblock in his recovery. Lillard's ankle seemingly bothered him against the Jazz as he produced one of his worst games with 12 points on 27.7% shooting.

Damian Lillard's stats vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

Damian Lillard has played 36 games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and has won 24 of them. He has averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists against them across the game.

Lillard, however, has not played against the Timberwolves since being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. His last game against the Timberwolves took place last season on 4 Jan 2023. He registered 27 points, six assists, and four rebounds in that game for the Portland Trailblazer's losing effort against the Timberwolves.

This season, Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the 47 games he has played. He is shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc this season.

Heading into tonight's game, the Milwaukee Bucks (33-18) are tied for third spot in the Eastern Conference, winning five of their last 10 games. They are currently dealing with a two-game losing streak after being defeated by the Phoenix Suns 124-118 on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-16) are tied for the first position in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-16) and the Denver Nuggets (35-16). They have won five games of their last 10 games. They lost their previous matchup against the Chicago Bulls 129-123 on Tuesday in overtime.

