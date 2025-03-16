Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? Exploring Bucks star’s status (March 16)

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks will host the OKC Thunder on Sunday. While the Bucks had not yet submitted their injury report, Lillard is expected to play barring any last-minute injuries.

Lillard featured in Milwaukee’s 126-119 win against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. He had an excellent game with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. He shot 7 of 15 from the floor, including 6 of 12 from the 3-point line.

Lillard was listed as probable for Saturday’s game with right groin soreness. While he has consistently been part of the injury report due to the groin issue, the injury hasn’t stopped him from suiting up in recent games. That should be the case on Sunday as well.

Lillard and the Bucks could find it difficult to keep up against the Thunder, who lead the West with a 55-12 record. Milwaukee is playing to stay within the top four in the East, which will guarantee the team homecourt advantage for at least the opening series of the playoffs.

How has Damian Lillard fared against OKC Thunder?

Before joining the Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard spent 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers, the team that drafted him in 2012. As Portland is in the same conference as OKC, the two teams played more frequently than Milwaukee plays the Thunder.

Lillard has faced OCK in 38 regular-season games in his career. He and his teams have struggled with an 18-20 record. He has averaged 23.5 points, 7.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in those matchups.

When the two teams last met on Feb. 3, the Thunder earned a 125-96 win. Lillard didn’t play because of a groin injury.

How and where to watch OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

The OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin and FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma.

Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

