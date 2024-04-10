Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest on Bucks All-Star's status (April 10)

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Damian Lillard as available as they play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday for the second set of a back-to-back as part of the NBA's eight-game lineup.

The Orlando Magic press on through a challenging road trip, landing in Wisconsin for a matchup with the Bucks. With the two teams tied at 1-1 in their season series, the Bucks will look to pull ahead before their forthcoming final clash four nights later.

The Magic need victories as they cling to fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Less than 24 hours ago, the Milwaukee Bucks secured a hard-fought 104-91 victory over the Boston Celtics. However, the triumph came with a significant setback, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could not complete the game due to a strained left calf.

Halting a four-game losing streak, the Milwaukee Bucks found relief with assistance from the Boston Celtics.

Despite Antetokounmpo's absence due to injury, the Bucks were spared, as Boston opted to rest some of their key players, relying heavily on their bench for extended periods.

However, Milwaukee won't be granted the same leniency when they face the Orlando Magic, who are desperate for victories.

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Milwaukee's roster has felt the absence of Damian Lillard in three of its last six games, with the star sidelined by an adductor strain.

Encouragingly, in the last two matchups, his name hasn't appeared on the injury report. Nonetheless, he sat out another game this season, citing personal reasons. Despite the setbacks, Lillard has only missed eight games this season.

Damian Lillard stats vs. Orlando Magic

Damian Lillard has appeared in 19 games against the Orlando Magic, going 13-6. He has averaged 25.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists with 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks on 42.7% shooting, including 34.9% from beyond the arc and 90.4% from the free-throw line.

In the only game he played against the Magic this season, he notched up 24 points, five rebounds and eight assists with three turnovers on subpar shooting, going 5-of-17 at 29.4%, including 4-of-8 from the distance and a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The marquee Eastern Conference showdown between the Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks will tip off at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be aired locally on WMLW the M and Bally Sports Florida for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.