Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Damian Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers have not had a great start to the 2021-22 NBA season under new head coach Chauncey Billups. However, they are coming off a significant win against the exciting Chicago Bulls, which could be the start of an improved run.

Although the Trail Blazers are riding a two-game winning streak, Damian Lillard's shooting has been nightmarishly poor. Logo Lillard is yet to find his stroke from range, shooting a dismal 28.3% from deep on 9.2 attempts per game.

If it were only up to Damian Lillard, the Blazers might have been further down the rankings in the Western Conference. He is averaging 20.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists while shooting a career-low 38.4% from the field.

The Blazers will be looking to win No. 3 in the third of their five-game home run, and Damian Lillard, desperate to find form, will be a key player in the matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, his availability is in question.

Damian Lillard is expected to play tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers

The latest injury report released by the NBA lists Damian Lillard as "probable" against the Sixers. He irritated a long-time abdominal injury in the matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 3 but has been playing through it. So far, he has only missed one game this season, and it was reported that Billups had to convince him to take the day off.

Harrison Grimm @Harrison_Grimm Damian Lillard is the only Blazer listed on the injury report for tomorrow’s game, he’s probable with Abdomen Tendinopathy. Damian Lillard is the only Blazer listed on the injury report for tomorrow’s game, he’s probable with Abdomen Tendinopathy.

Although Damian Lillard is on the injury report, there is a high chance that he will suit up for the game against the Sixers. He has been on the injury report since he missed the game against the Denver Nuggets but has always featured since, playing for 40+ minutes in both matchups.

While Damian Lillard's shooting is not at the level many expect, he does offer a lot more to the Blazers. His court vision and ability to drive through the lane are attributes that the Blazers benefit from every other night.

It will take more to keep Damian Lillard out of this game, as this is their opportunity to steal a win against the injury-plagued Sixers. They will play without Joel Embiid, Danny Green, and Matisse Thybulle, who are all two-way threats.

