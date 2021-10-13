Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Damian Lillard is one of the most lethal shooters to have graced the NBA in recent years. His range, accuracy and confidence make him one of the best players currently playing in the league. The Portland Trail Blazers' leading man is also their primary scorer and playmaker.

While Lillard and the Trail Blazers' separation has been a talking point in the league post their disappointing exit from the playoffs in the 2020-21 season, he has reassured fans that he does not plan to leave Rip City yet. By playing in Portland's debut preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, Dame put the worries of his fans at ease.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Full audio on The Woj Pod: Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on his summer of conversations with star Damian Lillard.Full audio on The Woj Pod: apple.co/3uZFmEl Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on his summer of conversations with star Damian Lillard.

Full audio on The Woj Pod: apple.co/3uZFmEl https://t.co/l6XajPDc6h

The Trail Blazers were scheduled to play four games this preseason and have already played two of them. With two games remaining for the team and no games won, the Portland Trail Blazers seem to be gearing up to play Damian Lillard on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old point guard did not play against the Sacramento Kings in order to stay well rested for the regular season.

What is Damian Lillard's status for tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns?

In the injury reports submitted by Portland to the NBA, Dame has been listed available, which essentially means that he is without any injury and capable of playing against the Chris Paul-led Phoenix Suns.

According to Aaron J Fentress, a Portland Trail Blazers reporter, Lillard has shown his desire to play in at least one of the two remaining games. In his tweet, Fentress wrote:

"Damian Lillard said today that he would play in at least one of the Blazers' final two preseason games. He missed Monday’s game against Sacramento simply to rest after a long week of hard practices. The Blazers play Wednesday at PHX and then Friday at GS."

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress Damian Lillard said today that he would play in at least one of the Blazers' final two preseason games. He missed Monday’s game against Sacramento simply to rest after a long week of hard practices. The Blazers play Wednesday at PHX and then Friday at GS. #RipCity Damian Lillard said today that he would play in at least one of the Blazers' final two preseason games. He missed Monday’s game against Sacramento simply to rest after a long week of hard practices. The Blazers play Wednesday at PHX and then Friday at GS. #RipCity

Also Read

Having played against the Golden State Warriors in the first game, it is highly unlikely that Dame will play them again on Friday, October 15th. And because he has been listed as available by the team, it is highly likely that Rip City's very own three-point maestro will play tonight.

It would be a good practice run for Lillard and Co. to battle the 2021 finalists and there is a very low probability that he'll miss this opportunity.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee