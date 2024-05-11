Is Daniel Gafford playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Looking at Mavericks center's status for Game 3 (May 11)

The Dallas Mavericks have listed center Daniel Gafford as available for the upcoming Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the OKC Thunder on Saturday as the series shifts to Dallas, Texas. The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks bounced back from a lopsided defeat in Game 1 to steal Game 2 on the road and tie the series. Returning home with momentum and boasting a 27-17 regular season record at the American Airlines Center, they will look to capitalize on their recent success.

While its home record isn't dominant, Dallas has been one of the league's hottest teams over the past month. Despite being the fifth seed in the Western Conference, they have a strong chance to win this series.

However, injury concerns could play spoilsport. Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for Game 3, continuing a trend of probable designations throughout the playoffs, while Maxi Kleber is out. Dallas will need to overcome these setbacks to take control of this Western Conference semifinal matchup.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks, an offensive juggernaut, will look to replicate their hot shooting at home. They ranked third in the league in made 3-pointers and second in attempts, highlighting their reliance on perimeter shooting.

Luka Doncic's presence is likely crucial for Dallas' success, but Kyrie Irving's growing confidence provides a valuable secondary scoring option. While PJ Washington's strong performance in Game 2 was a turning point, expecting another such performance might be unrealistic.

What happened to Daniel Gafford?

Daniel Gafford has had a remarkably healthy season, missing just six games, five of which came when he was with the Washington Wizards before the trade was made in February. His sole miss with the Mavericks came against the OKC Thunder on Apr. 14, which the team lost 135-86.

Daniel Gafford reportedly missed the game ailing with an elbow injury sustained against the Detroit Pistons on Apr. 12, leaving the game logging just 12 minutes with six points, two rebounds and an assist.

His subsequent back-to-back games in his return were limited to 14 and nine minutes against the LA Clippers, which the team split, both of which were played on the road.

He averaged 1.5 points, 0.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks in these two matchups until he saw an uptick in minutes in the 101-90 win over the Clippers, finishing with eight points, four rebounds, two steals and three blocks in 26 minutes.