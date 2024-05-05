Is Darius Garland playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Looking at Cavaliers guard's status for Game 7 (May 5)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is listed as available for the upcoming Game 7 against the Orlando Magic of the Eastern Conference’s round-one series on Sunday.

Cleveland entered Game 6's halftime trailing by five, but a robust effort in the third quarter put them ahead entering the final period. However, they couldn't maintain that lead. The Cavaliers shot just under 49.0% from the field, but their 3-point shooting was limited to 25.0%. They also struggled in the rebounding department. Donovan Mitchell stood out, scoring a career-high 50 points, while Darius Garland contributed 21.

Cleveland enters this game averaging 112.3 points per game, ranking them 21st in the league. The team's offense has struggled to surpass 100 points during the postseason and was limited to just 89 points in game four. For most of the season, Cleveland has found challenges in the paint, remaining in the lower half of the league standings in this area. This trend persisted as the Cavs were outscored in the paint during their last matchup in Orlando.

The Cavaliers' offense has been inconsistent from beyond the arc, demonstrating the risks when those shots don't connect. Despite this, the Cavs have continued to launch 3-pointers at a top-10 rate. While they managed the ball effectively at home, their play turned careless on the road, leading to several incautious possessions. However, they have shown stronger performances at home. This is particularly significant given the team's infrequent visits to the free-throw line.

What happened to Darius Garland?

Darius Garland has struggled with his availability this season, missing 25 games. Right after his season debut, Garland missed four straight due to a thumb injury.

The Cavaliers' point guard was limited after suffering a fractured jaw. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff noted that people often underestimate the mental impact such an injury can have on a player.

Garland fractured his jaw during a seemingly routine play. As he drove to the basket, he collided with the right side of his face against Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, resulting in a fracture that necessitated surgical intervention.

Garland was sidelined for approximately six weeks, during which his mouth was wired shut, preventing him from eating solid food. As a result, he lost 12 pounds while on a liquid diet.

He missed the Apr. 14 matchup against the Charlotte Hornets with a back injury. Overall, he has suffered ankle, back, jaw, hamstring, leg, quad, and thumb injuries.