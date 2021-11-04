Is Deandre Ayton playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Deandre Ayton continues to be one of the more important pieces of the Phoenix Suns roster. After impressing throughout the 2020-21 NBA season, expectations in Phoenix have been at an all-time high when it comes to the upcoming year for the young center. As of now, the Phoenix Suns have started out the year a little slower than expected, as they find themselves at .500 with a 3-3 record. Although it's not a position that the Suns want to be in, it's still early and this upcoming stretch could be a great time to get back on the right track. If the Suns are going to put together a couple of wins, they will need Ayton's presence in the middle of the paint.

So far this year, Ayton has been producing at an impressive level. He's currently averaging 13.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. Ayton is also off to a strong start on the defensive side of the ball, as he's averaging a career-best 1.4 steals per game.

What is Deandre Ayton's status for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets?

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been out with a right leg contusion

Heading into tonight's game against the Houston Rockets, Deandre Ayton has been listed as questionable. He's already missed one game this week with a right leg contusion and was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday. Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams gave an update on Ayton's status heading up into tonight's game, saying the center was able to do some on-court work during practice. It would seem as if the big man is trending towards being a game time decision, as we wait for the Suns to release the injury report before tonight's game

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton did some court work today. Cam Payne did a little bit more too. Still limited, though, and obviously no chance to do 5-on-5 with game/practice/game Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton did some court work today. Cam Payne did a little bit more too. Still limited, though, and obviously no chance to do 5-on-5 with game/practice/game

Tonight's game against the Houston Rockets will be the beginning of an important stretch run for the team. With the Suns currently at 3-3, this is the time for the team to try to pull together and put together a couple of wins to get back on the right track. Phoenix is expected to take on a talented Atlanta Hawks team at home on Saturday, before facing opponents such as the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies. While the opening couple of weeks in the NBA are a popular time for teams to come out a little slow, this is the time of the month in which teams need to start showing some purpose to start climbing the ranks in their conferences. If the Suns can get Ayton back into the lineup, it will provide a huge boost to their team as they look to start a winning streak of their own.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar