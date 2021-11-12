Is Deandre Ayton playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns will face the Memphis Grizzlies tonight in a tough matchup between determined Western Conference opponents. After a slow start to the 2021-22 NBA season, the Phoenix Suns have started to hit their stride.

The team began the year with a 1-3 record after the first four games but have gone on to win six straight games and will look to make it seven consecutive W's tonight against the Grizzlies. There's no doubt that big man Deandre Ayton continues to be a big reason why the Suns have had success this year.

Although Ayton has been a strong force for Phoenix this season, he's been in and out of the lineup with some injuries. When he's been on the court, Ayton has continued to put up respectable production across the board. He's currently averaging 14.2 points and 11.3 rebounds on the year while shooting 58.5% from the field.

The 23-year-old center continues to be one of the rising young talents in the NBA, showcasing his ability on both sides of the floor on a nightly basis.

After a slow start out of the gate, the Phoenix Suns look to finally be finding their groove during the opening month of NBA play. After rattling off six straight wins, the Suns will start a three-game road trip tonight with their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

With a favorable upcoming slate of games on the schedule, the Suns could start to climb the Western Conference rankings in a hurry if they can continue to string together some victories.

What is Deandre Ayton's status for tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies?

Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton is listed as doubtful for tonight's game

Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton is currently listed as doubtful for tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Although this Phoenix Suns team is on an impressive six-game winning streak, Ayton has continued to miss a number of games while dealing with a right leg contusion.

If Ayton isn't unable to go tonight, it would be his fourth straight game missed while trying to recover from the injury. Ayton has played in just one of the team's last five games. In that game against the Houston Rockets, he played 25 minutes and finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Although the Phoenix Suns continue to wait for Deandre Ayton's return, the team has still been thriving during his extended absence. A number of key players have stepped up in a big way, including veterans Frank Kaminsky and JaVale McGee.

For a team that was struggling with inconsistency to start the season, the Suns have finally started to look like the team that made it to last year's NBA Finals. Once the team get's Deandre Ayton back and healthy, they could start to really make some noise in the Western Conference. The Suns will face the Memphis Grizzlies tonight before finishing up their road trip with games against the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If Ayton doesn't return during the team's road trip, he could play during a two-game homestand against the Dallas Mavericks.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee