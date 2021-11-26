Is Derrick Rose playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? | 2021-22 NBA season

Derrick Rose and the New York Knicks are getting ready to face the Phoenix Suns tonight in a showdown between two playoff contenders.

The New York Knicks have been generating some buzz around the NBA with their play throughout the opening month of the season. After starting out the year strong, the Knicks have started to show some inconsistency as of late with their play on the court. In the team's last 10 games they have a 5-5 record, bringing their total record to 10-8 on the season.

The Knicks recently just had themselves an impressive performance at home on Tuesday, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers by a final score of 106-100. But this Knicks team will be looking ahead at a challenging upcoming slate of opponents. After tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns, the team will have four straight games against teams that look to be heading to the playoffs this season.

Although the Knicks have struggled with their up-and-down play as of late, Derrick Rose continues to be one of the more valuable pieces on this roster. The veteran guard has been a key player off the bench for the Knicks and the team will need him for the upcoming stretch of challenging opponents.

What is Derrick Rose's status for tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns?

The New York Knicks will need Derrick Rose for their upcoming slate of games

Derrick Rose is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns. The veteran guard is currently dealing with an ankle injury that resulted in Rose missing the Knicks' last game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

After a big win at home against the Lakers, the New York Knicks are preparing for an upcoming five-game stretch that will feature some of the most dangerous opposing teams in the league. After facing the Suns tonight, the Knicks will hit the road to face the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow followed by a game against the lethal Brooklyn Nets. The team will then return home for upcoming games against the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets.

It's going to be a big slate of games for the second month of the 2021-22 NBA season for the New York Knicks. The team currently finds itself seventh in the Eastern Conference standings with a 10-8 record. If the Knicks want to make a statement that they are going to be a contender in the NBA Playoffs, these next five games could become a crucial part of the season to do so.

Veteran guard Derrick Rose continues to be one of the more important pieces to the puzzle for this Knicks roster. Coming off the bench this year, Rose has done an outstanding job of getting the team under control with his veteran leadership and play. So far this year, Rose is averaging 12.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in just 22.9 minutes of action.

Although this Knicks team has a number of talented pieces in their rotation, they have been dealing with some injuries as of late. Both Taj Gibson (groin) and big man Mitchell Robinson (concussion) are also listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It should be one of the most challenging games for the Knicks this year as the Suns have been on an impressive 14-game winning streak. If the Knicks can somehow pull off a win tonight against the Suns, it could be the type of momentum-shifting win for the organization to get back on the right track.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar