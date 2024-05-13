Is Derrick White playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 4? Latest on Celtics guard's status (May 13)

Derrick White will be available to play in Game 4 of the Boston Celtics' Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland on Monday.

White has played all games of the ongoing series. Game 3 of the series featured the Celtics guard registering 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block as the Celtics won 106-93 on Saturday to go up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Derrick White's stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derrick White has played 14 career games against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the regular season and won six of them. He has averaged 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game against the Cavaliers in the regular season.

The ongoing series is the Celtics guard's first postseason matchup with the Cavaliers. With a 2-1 postseason record against the Cavaliers, he is averaging 15.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 40.0% from the field, including 39.3% from beyond the arc, in the current series going into Game 4.

White also averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks as the Boston Celtics secured a 2-1 record against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023–24 regular season.

Derrick White's player props vs. Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4

Derrick White's points total is anticipated to be under 15.5 points in the upcoming Game 4. Moreover, his rebounds total is favored to be under 3.5, while he is anticipated to register over 3.5 assists in the game.

White hit the over on the points line just two out of the six times he faced the Cavaliers this season, including once in the three matchups in the ongoing series.

Derrick White and the first-seed Celtics will look to extend their lead with a win over the Cavaliers in Game 4 on Monday.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4?

Game 4 is scheduled to tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Monday. The game will be nationally televised on TNT and will also be available to be live-streamed on Sling TV, FuboTV, and via the NBA League pass.