Is Devin Booker a playable character on GTA 6? Viral rumor debunked

On Monday, news went viral that Phoenix Suns superstar shooting guard Devin Booker will be a playable character in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 video game. However, the report is false.

The report comes from the parody outlet NBA Centel, a rip-off of the popular NBA news outlet NBA Central. The satirical outlet is known for posting fake news, including fabricated quotes and out-of-context video clips.

In its tweet, NBA Centel sourced @GTA6Intel and included a picture of Booker holding an assault rifle. However, the tagged account hasn’t posted anything related to the Suns superstar.

The fake headline comes after Booker showed up to a game in a Suns-themed 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air on Nov. 10. However, while Booker has an affinity for vintage cars, he will not be featured in GTA 6.

Devin Booker thriving as playmaker for shorthanded Suns

The Phoenix Suns are lacking playmaking this season, as they don’t have a traditional point guard on their roster. Meanwhile, star guard Bradley Beal remains out with a lower back strain. However, over his first five games, Devin Booker has thrived initiating the Suns’ offense.

Booker has recorded two double-digit assists games, including a career-best 15 assists during Friday’s 131-128 NBA In-Season Tournament win over the Utah Jazz. He is averaging a career-best 9.8 assists per game, three more than his previous career-high (6.8 apg).

Booker was asked about Phoenix’s impressive offensive production following Friday’s win. The Suns superstar said that the team has been trying to take advantage of various defensive coverages:

“Just punishing defenses and making them pay for over-helping or just any type of defense they throw at us, I feel like we have an answer,” Booker said.

Booker’s co-star, Kevin Durant, also raved about how seamless and unforced his playmaking has been:

“It was just so effortless. He wasn’t hunting assists. He was just playing in the flow of the game. He played like a perfect point guard,” Durant said.

Booker’s improved playmaking hasn’t hindered his production in other areas either. He is also averaging a career-high in points (28.8 ppg), rebounds (5.6 rpg) and 3-pointers made (2.8 3pg). Meanwhile, he is shooting career-bests of 51.0%, 43.8% from deep and 93.8% at the free-throw line.

So, if he can stay healthy, Booker appears to be on track for a career year by a wide margin.