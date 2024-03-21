Is Devin Booker playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest on Phoenix Suns All-Star's status (March 21)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is not on the team's injury report for the coming contest on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks. He will play on the second set of their back-to-back.

The Suns rebounded in their latest outing, securing a 115-102 victory over the Sixers on their home court. Meanwhile, Frank Vogel's squad has been inconsistent, losing three of their last six games. Thus they are struggling to reclaim a spot in the automatic playoff positions, sitting just half a game away from the top six.

The win against the Sixers marked their 40th victory of the season and welcomed Isaiah Thomas back to the NBA fold. The former Celtic guard, known for his exceptional scoring prowess, is poised to bolster an impressive offense.

What happened to Devin Booker?

The All-Star guard sustained an ankle injury during the closing moments of the Suns' defeat against the Houston Rockets. Devin Booker rolled his ankle after colliding with teammate Royce O'Neale while backpedaling on defense.

Following the collision, Book remained on the court shortly, visibly in discomfort as he grasped his ankle. He then made his way to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

Despite initial concerns, postgame X-rays revealed no fractures, alleviating worries about the severity of Booker's injury.

Devin Booker's stats vs. Atlanta Hawks

Devin Booker has appeared in 14 games against the Atlanta Hawks, going 6-8. He has averaged 27.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists with 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks. He is shooting 47.5% from the field, including 40.0% from the 3-point line and 81.4% from the free-throw line.

In their inaugural matchup this season, he notched 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. He has 8-of-16 shooting from the field at 50.0%, including 3-of-8 from the 3-point line at 37.5% and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line at 83.3%. He boasts a +4 net rating.

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns?

The season series' second and final matchup will tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game will be locally aired on Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports and Bally Sports SE-ATL for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers free access to NBA TV for a week.