Is Devin Booker playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest on All-Star guard's status (Dec. 27)

Devin Booker is expected to play against the Houston Rockets on December 27. He and the Phoenix Suns will face off against the Rockets at 8:00 PM ET.

In Monday's 128-114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Booker recorded 20 points, going 6-14 from the field, 1-4 from beyond the arc and 7-10 from the free-throw line. Despite facing challenges in three-point shooting and free throws, he showcased his playmaking abilities with 10 assists, three rebounds, one block and a steal across 40 minutes.

Although his shooting performance wasn't optimal, Booker has consistently been productive, scoring 20 or more points in 10 consecutive appearances, while maintaining a 47% goal-shooting rate.

What happened to Devin Booker?

Devin Booker underwent various injuries this season, including an ankle injury, a foot injury and calf problems. This has led to his absence in multiple games, impacting his on-court performance.

Yet, the player has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination by playing through some of these injuries and delivering commendable performances upon his return.

Despite the physical setbacks, his commitment to contributing to his team is evident, showcasing his skill and mental toughness on the court.

Devin Booker's stats vs the Houston Rockets

Devin Booker has consistently performed well in his career matchups against the Houston Rockets, spanning 24 games. He has maintained averages of 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

In his last three encounters with the Rockets, Booker's performance has been awe-inspiring. During this stretch, he has elevated his game, averaging 35.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 6.0 assists, showcasing an even more significant impact on the court.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant: The unstoppable duo in the NBA

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have formed a lethal duo this season, as shown in the Phoenix Suns' playoffs last season. Both are selfless elite scorers who want what is best for the team. They work off each other, and Durant's ability to open up the floor for Booker is quite impressive.

Despite being ball-dominant superstar-caliber players, they know that to win, they need to work off each other. The most remarkable part of duo's game is their ability to play through physicality.

They have taken on a significant workload due to the roster depth of their respective teams. Durant is averaging 30.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, and 5.5 apg, while Booker is averaging 27.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, and 8.3 apg.