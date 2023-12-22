Is Devin Booker playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest on All-Star guard's status (Dec. 22)

Devin Booker, the star guard of the Phoenix Suns, is expected to play against the Sacramento Kings on December 22, 2023.

The game is scheduled at 10:00 PM ET, and Booker has been averaging 27.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

The Suns have been dealing with health issues and availability, but Booker has been on the court consistently. He scored 30 points in their previous game, showcasing his talent and determination.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the upcoming game against the Kings, Booker and the Suns will look to build on their recent performance and improve their standing in the NBA.

What happened to Devin Booker?

Devin Booker has been facing several injuries this season, including an ankle injury, calf problems and a foot injury. These injuries have caused him to miss multiple games and affected his court performance.

Despite these challenges, Booker has shown resilience and determination by playing through some of these injuries and performing well upon his return.

Devin Booker's stats vs. the Sacramento Kings

Devin Booker has had several notable performances against the Sacramento Kings. He has averaged 26.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 26 games against the Kings.

Additionally, he has had high-scoring games, such as a 28-point performance on December 8, 2023. In November 2022, he registered 44 points, eight rebounds and six steals against Kings.

Devin Booker's 2023-24 Season and MVP Candidacy

Devin Booker has been delivering an outstanding performance for the Phoenix Suns during the 2023-24 NBA season, making a solid case for the MVP title.

In a recent game against the New York Knicks, he posted 28 points, nine assists, and two rebounds, highlighting his dual-threat capability as a scorer and facilitator.

His leadership has been instrumental in guiding the Suns, as he has taken on responsibility as a vocal leader and primary playmaker, especially in the absence of key players like Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.

Booker has maintained solid shooting efficiency, with a field goal percentage (FG%) of 47.6% and a three-point percentage (3P%) of 38.3%.

His ability to perform in clutch situations has been remarkable, as evidenced by his 32-point, 7-assist, and 4-rebound performance in a narrow win over the Golden State Warriors.