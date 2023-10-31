Is Devin Booker playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest injury update from Phoenix Suns (October 31st)

The Phoenix Suns take on the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at home and Devin Booker's status is still uncertain. This game is the first of a two-game mini-series with both teams facing each other again Thursday. The NBA has introduced a lot of two-game sets in the schedule where two divisional opponents face each other back to back. The Suns will play consecutive games in San Antonio in March.

The Suns have begun the season 2-1 with the lone loss coming against the LA Lakers. Booker has missed two straight games and is listed as doubtful against the Spurs as well. He is dealing with a sprain in his left ankle and is expected to be back sooner than later.

Bradley Beal is still sidelined along with Damion Lee. Beal is yet to make his Suns debut and the fans haven't seen the core trio of Booker, Beal and Kevin Durant in action. Beal did play for a few minutes in the preseason for two games but nothing substantial can be judged from those outings.

Devin Booker was seen putting up shots on the court and his doubtful status essentially means it will be a game-time decision.

Coach Frank Vogel said that Booker and Beal did not participate in Monday night's practice.

The Suns will get their first taste of Victor Wembanyama on Tuesday. The San Antonio Spurs, despite their 1-2 start to the season, aren't looking as bad as they did last year. Fans and analysts have concluded that Wembanyama's hype has been justified and he is set to win the Rookie of the Year trophy, especially with Scoot Henderson underperforming.

Devin Booker is a key part of Phoenix Suns' championship aspirations

Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic with the Phoenix Suns in the preseason

Despite Kevin Durant's unquestionable talent, Devin Booker is the key piece for the Phoenix Suns. The offense runs through him and his absence will undoubtedly hurt the team in the long run. They might scratch and claw their way to wins against inferior opponents but they need him to develop continuity with other players.

This team isn't the same as last year, so we cannot expect Booker to just return after a long break and know every player well. This team is nearly 90% different from the 2021 Suns roster that made the NBA Finals.

Booker, Beal and Durant absolutely need to play games together, and as many as possible to develop chemistry. The offense could be quite broken if they don't. We have seen superstar trios fail far too often and the most recent example is the Durant-led Brooklyn Nets with Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The Nets trio played just 16 games together and weren't built to win a title.

The Suns haven't yet shown any glimpse of a team that could win the title or get out of the West. However, it would be too early to pass judgement without seeing Beal, Devin Booker and Durant play together.

