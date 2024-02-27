Is Donovan Mitchell playing today against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star's status (Feb. 27)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will be available for Tuesday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks for the second game of their season at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The five-time All-Star made his return in the 114-105 win over the 14th-ranked Washington Wizards on Sunday after missing two consecutive games.

However, he showed rustiness in his return. He logged 36 minutes, ending the night with 16 points, four rebounds and five assists with a steal on 4 of 10 shooting, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and 5 of 5 from the charity stripe.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Though the Cavaliers have not disclosed further details about Mitchell's illness, it is presumed to be non-COVID related as no other players on the Cavaliers roster are reported to be ill.

It's worth mentioning that this isn't the first instance this season where the player has been sidelined for multiple games due to an unspecified illness. The 27-year-old guard was previously out for four games from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27 due to a non-COVID-related illness.

He also dealt with a groin strain in January which kept him on the injury report for a while. The Cavs have gone 6-5 in the games Mitchell has been sidelined.

Donovan Mitchel stats vs. Dallas Mavericks

Mitchell has played the Mavericks 16 times in his career, going 12-4 as a member of the Utah Jazz and Cavaliers. He has averaged 22.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists, including career highs with 34 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

In his two games with the Cavaliers, he averaged 29.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists with a steal on 53.9% shooting, including 38.9% from the 3-point line.

The team beat the Mavericks 113-110 on Dec. 27 without Mitchell; however, the Mavs were missing Kyrie Irving as well. Tuesday's matchup would feature both teams in full health.

Cleveland has relied heavily on its star guard during the remarkable run going 19-6 in the previous 25 games, improving the second spot in the East, succeeding the Milwaukee Bucks, including beating them twice in this span.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

The marquee matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers will be aired locally on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports SW-DAL for home and away coverage, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.